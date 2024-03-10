No. 4 A&M Baseball Blanks Rhode Island

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team claimed its third straight series win to open the 2024 campaign with a 6-0 victory over Rhode Island (2-9) Saturday afternoon from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The victory improved the Aggies to 15-0 on the season, which marks their best start since 2015 and fourth-best in program history.

Brad Rudis picked up the win in relief after striking out four over three scoreless frames. Starter Tanner Jones earned a no-decision after grinding through four scoreless innings. The junior also struck out a season-high eight batters. Zane Badmaev and Chris Cortez finished off the final two frames and logged a combined five strikeouts.

The shutout marked the second straight for the Maroon & White and sixth of the season, marking their most through the first 15 games since 1966.

The Aggies struck first in the opening frame for the second straight day as Braden Montgomery followed a pair of walks from Gavin Grahovac and Jace LaViolette with a two-run double to center. The junior later came around to score on a Hayden Schott RBI double down the line in right as the Maroon & White led 3-0 after one.

In the fourth, Texas A&M added to the lead, 5-0, with a pair of runs courtesy of an RBI bases-loaded walk by Schott and an RBI hit-by-pitch by Ted Burton.

Grahovac capped the scoring in the fifth as the freshman plated Ali Camarillo, who reached on a one-out walk, with an RBI groundout.

Inside the Box Score

Texas A&M totaled five hits and nine walks on the afternoon.

Schott was the lone Aggie to record a multi-hit performance, finishing 2-for-4 at the dish.

The graduate student also matched Montgomery with a game-high two RBI.

LaViolette drew a game-best three walks in the win.

Burton swiped two bases and is up to a team-high four on the season.

As a staff, the Maroon & White matched their season-high with 17 strikeouts.

The Aggies allowed five hits and two walks in the shutout.

Badmaev struck out two over a scoreless frame.

Cortez punched out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth.

Notes

With the win, Aggies move to 5-0 all-time against the Rams.

The series win marked the fourth straight dating back to last season for Texas A&M.

The 15-0 start is the fourth-best in program history.

The Aggies six shutouts through the first 15 games are their most since 1966.

The double-digit strikeout performance was the 12th of the season for the Maroon & White staff.

Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 43 straight games.

LaViolette has now reached base safely in all 15 games this season.

Rudis has yet to allow a run in 9.1 innings of work this year.

Up Next

The Aggies will go for its third straight sweep Sunday at 1 p.m. from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

