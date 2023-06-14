No. 3 Aggies Selected as a Host for 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s tennis team was selected as one of the hosts for the 2024 ITA Kickoff Weekend, the organization announced Wednesday. The Aggies will be joined by No. 46 TCU, No. 57 Rice and No. 63 Northwestern at the Mitchell Tennis Center January 27-28, 2024.

Following back-to-back undefeated SEC Regular Season titles and NCAA Elite Eight trips, the Aggies locked up the No. 3 seed for next season’s ITA Kickoff Weekend. This event is used to decide which teams will advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which once again will be held at the Nordstrom Tennis Center and Seattle Tennis Club in Seattle, Washington February 9-12.

The Maroon & White will face the site’s No. 4 seed Northwestern in the opening round. If they advance, they will play the winner of No. 2 Seed TCU and No. 3 seed Rice for an opportunity to progress to the indoor championships.

This past season, A&M hosted the ITA Kickoff Weekend and welcomed Florida, Arizona and FAU to College Station. The Aggies swept the Owls in the opening round and moved on to face the Gators where they secured a 4-2 win to advance to the National Team Indoor Championships.