No. 3 Aggies Finish in Third Behind Cernousek at Carmel Cup

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished the Carmel Cup in third on Sunday after shooting a 10-under 1,070 during the three-day tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“This was a great experience for everyone and a reminder of what we are trying to accomplish and what it will take to accomplish it,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We left a lot of shots out there with the putter, and to win in a field like this, you have to be on in every part of your game. We competed really well and had great attitudes, fighting for every shot and getting better every round. Can’t wait to get back home to sharpen up some things before we head out again.”

Texas A&M’s (364-350-356—1,070) third-place finish was the 14th top-three performance for the Maroon & White under Chadwell. No. 1 Stanford shot a 22-under 1,058 to secure the tournament title and Arkansas fired a 14-under 1,066 to claim runner-up honors.

Leading the Aggies was Adela Cernousek (70-69-71—210) who fired a 1-under 71 in the final round to secure her a share of fourth. The finish was the third top-five placing for the junior and the second best of her career.

Zoe Slaughter (74-69-68—211) caught fire in round three, recording a bogey-free 4-under 68 with four birdies. The senior tied for sixth in the first tournament of the year.

Preseason All-American Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio (70-73-70—213) tied for 11th in her first collegiate outing. The freshman had posted 16-straight pars to open her third round but finished the weekend with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to give her a 2-under 70 in round three.

Two-time All-American Jennie Park (73-70-74—217) tied for 19th after playing 72 holes at Stage I of Q-School the four days prior to the Carmel Cup.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (77-69-75—221) secured a share of 25th to open her fifth-year senior campaign and Sky Sudberry (77-78-73—228) rounded out the lineup tied for 37th.

Team Standings

1 – Stanford (-22)

2 – Arkansas (-14)

3 – Texas A&M (-10)

4 – Vanderbilt (+7)

5 – Mississippi State (+9)

6 – Oklahoma State (+20)

7 – Texas Tech (+25)

8 – Oklahoma (+45)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 3 Texas A&M 364 (+4) 350 (-10) 356 (-4) 1,070 (-10) T4 Adela Cernousek 70 (-2) 69 (-3) 71 (-1) 210 (-6) T6 Zoe Slaughter 74 (+2) 69 (-3) 68 (-4) 211 (-5) 11 Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio 70 (-2) 73 (+1) 70 (-2) 213 (-3) T19 Jennie Park 73 (+1) 70 (-2) 74 (+2) 217 (+1) T25 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 77 (+5) 69 (-3) 75 (+3) 221 (+5) T37 Sky Sudberry 77 (+5) 78 (+6) 73 (+1) 228 (+12)