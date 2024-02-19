No. 25 Texas A&M Softball Remains Undefeated

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

SAN DIEGO – Texas A&M catcher Julia Cottrill blasted a late solo home run, while Emiley Kennedy slammed the door shut in relief as No. 25 Texas A&M silenced No. 14 Oregon, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at SDSU Softball Stadium.

Holding on to a narrow lead, Texas A&M (9-0) added an insurance run as Cottrill stepped to the plate dropping a solo homer in the San Diego Bay to give the Aggies a late 2-0 lead.

Down to their last three outs, Oregon (6-5) led off with a walk before Kennedy sent the next two Ducks waddling back to the dugout with consecutive strikeouts, followed by a fly out to left center to end the game.

The Aggies used a trio of pitchers to take down the Ducks, including Emily Leavitt earning the win after 1.2 innings of work and striking out one, while Kennedy earned the save in 2.0 innings and striking out four batters. Shaylee Ackerman started in the circle working 3.1 innings and one strikeout.

Ol’ Sarge’s charges finished the weekend 5-0, including a pair of wins over No. 14 Oregon and San Diego State, as well as one win against LMU. All three opponents made the NCAA tournament in 2023, including Oregon and San Diego State reaching the Super Regionals.

UP NEXT

The Maroon & White return to the Brazos Valley to host the Texas A&M Invitational beginning Thursday at 5:15 p.m. against Southeastern Louisiana at 5:15 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Julia Cottrill – 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Allie Enright – 1-for-1, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Kramer Eschete – 1-for-1, 1 R

Emiley Kennedy (S, 2) – 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

Emily Leavitt (W, 3-0) – 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B4 | Kramer Eschete laced a pinch hit single up the middle and scored after Allie Enright doubled to left field. TAMU 1, ORE 0

B6 | Julia Cottrill hit a moonshot to left field. TAMU 2, ORE 0