No. 25 Aggie Women Unable to Overcome No. 7 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – (AP) No. 7 Tennessee took charge in the second quarter on Thursday night behind Jordan Horston’s 10 points on its way to a 73-45 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.

The Aggies (10-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) led 21-20 after the first quarter. But the Volunteers (14-1, 3-0) ran with Horston’s effort and eight points from Tamari Key during the second, when they had a 12-2 scoring run.

Key finished with nine points and 11 blocks, and Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

A desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter by senior Rae Burrell gave Tennessee the spark to make its second-quarter run.

Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M, Kayla Wells had 11 and Qadashah Hoppie had 10.

POSTGAME NOTES

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M falls to 10-4 overall this season and 0-2 in conference play.

The Maroon & White is now 7-9 against Tennessee all-time.

TEAM NOTES

Tennessee made six free throws on eight attempts. That is tied for the second-lowest number of made freebies this year by an Aggie opponent.

A&M has either tied or committed fewer turnover than its opponent in seven games this season, after matching the Lady Vols with 14 turnovers.

The Aggies made 4-of-5 3-pointers to open the game and ended the first quarter with a 21-20 lead. A&M is now 9-1 when leading after the first period.

The Maroon & White’s 45 points is the lowest point total of the year for the team.

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Jordan Nixon, Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts, Kayla Wells, and Jada Malone for the first time this season (0-1).

This is the ninth different starting lineup the Aggies have used this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Destiny Pitts led the Aggies in scoring for the fourth time this season, pouring in 12 points and draining two 3-pointers.

Kayla Wells has scored in double digits every game this year, after scoring 11 points against the Lady Volunteers. She has now scored 10-or-more points in 78 games throughout her career.

Wells has played in 138 games for the Aggies, which is six games from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143.

Jada Malone made the second start of her career.

Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair falls to 848-337 in his career with a 440-174 record at Texas A&M.

Up Next

The Aggies host their SEC home opener against Florida on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena.