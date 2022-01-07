No. 25 Aggie Women Unable to Overcome No. 7 Tennessee

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – (AP) No. 7 Tennessee took charge in the second quarter on Thursday night behind Jordan Horston’s 10 points on its way to a 73-45 win over No. 25 Texas A&M.
The Aggies (10-4, 0-2 Southeastern Conference) led 21-20 after the first quarter. But the Volunteers (14-1, 3-0) ran with Horston’s effort and eight points from Tamari Key during the second, when they had a 12-2 scoring run.
Key finished with nine points and 11 blocks, and Horston had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
A desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter by senior Rae Burrell gave Tennessee the spark to make its second-quarter run.
Destiny Pitts scored 12 points to lead Texas A&M, Kayla Wells had 11 and Qadashah Hoppie had 10.
POSTGAME NOTES
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
Texas A&M falls to 10-4 overall this season and 0-2 in conference play.
The Maroon & White is now 7-9 against Tennessee all-time.
TEAM NOTES
- Tennessee made six free throws on eight attempts. That is tied for the second-lowest number of made freebies this year by an Aggie opponent.
- A&M has either tied or committed fewer turnover than its opponent in seven games this season, after matching the Lady Vols with 14 turnovers.
- The Aggies made 4-of-5 3-pointers to open the game and ended the first quarter with a 21-20 lead. A&M is now 9-1 when leading after the first period.
- The Maroon & White’s 45 points is the lowest point total of the year for the team.
- Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Jordan Nixon, Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts, Kayla Wells, and Jada Malone for the first time this season (0-1).
- This is the ninth different starting lineup the Aggies have used this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Destiny Pitts led the Aggies in scoring for the fourth time this season, pouring in 12 points and draining two 3-pointers.
- Kayla Wells has scored in double digits every game this year, after scoring 11 points against the Lady Volunteers. She has now scored 10-or-more points in 78 games throughout her career.
- Wells has played in 138 games for the Aggies, which is six games from breaking Karla Gilbert’s program record of 143.
- Jada Malone made the second start of her career.
Women’s Basketball Hall-of-Famer Gary Blair falls to 848-337 in his career with a 440-174 record at Texas A&M.
Up Next
The Aggies host their SEC home opener against Florida on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena.