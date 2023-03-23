No. 24 Texas A&M Prepares for SEC Road Series at No. 11 Kentucky

Tyler Pounds | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 24 Texas A&M softball team is back in SEC section for a three-game series at No. 11 Kentucky beginning Friday at 5:30 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium.

All three games in the Bluegrass State are streamed on the SEC Network + with Dave Baker on the call. Fans can also listen on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally in the Brazos Valley on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon and Thomas Dick on air.

SEC ROAD SERIES

Texas A&M’s series win at No. 7 Arkansas marked the first SEC Opening Weekend road series win since joining the league. The Aggies are 33-76 in SEC road games and are 9-26 in those series. A&M last won multiple conference road series in a season in 2017 when they swept No. 22 Ole Miss on March 17-19, took two at South Carolina on April 1-2 and went 2-1 in Arkansas on April 14-16.

HOT CORNER, HOT BAT

Known for keeping the hot corner under control, Aggie third baseman Rylen Wiggins has been heating up offensively. In her past five games she is batting .545 going 6-for-11, including a 1.091 slugging percentage with one home run and three doubles. The junior has an on-base percentage of .615 with two walks and only striking out once, while scoring four runs and driving in four.

HOMETOWN STARS

College Station native and A&M Consolidated grad, freshman Aiyana Coleman was perfect at the plate against Louisiana Tech going 3-for-3 including two doubles, her second career three-hit game. Junior Bre Warren, a product of College Station high school, flashed the leather in left field against LA Tech making two two-out diving catches to end the third and fifth innings that stranded a total of five Lady Techsters. The outstanding defensive effort came as no surprise as the 5’11” outfielder made a gold glove diving catch on March 10 to preserve the Madison Preston no-hitter against Tarleton.

EARLY AND OFTEN

Texas A&M has gotten the bats going early and often scoring 98-of-140 (70%) runs within the first three innings. The Aggies are 16-1 when scoring first and 14-1 leading after the fourth inning.