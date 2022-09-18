No. 24 Aggie Football Takes Down No. 13 Miami, 17-9

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 24th-ranked Texas A&M football team upset No. 13 Miami, 17-9, Saturday night in front of 107,245 fans, the third-largest crowd in Kyle Field history.

The win marked the seventh victory over an Associated Press top-15 team under fifth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher.

With the game deadlocked at 3-3 midway through the first quarter, the Aggies (2-1) capitalized on a fumble by Miami (2-1) punt returner Tyrique Stevenson to take a 10-3 lead. After taking over possession at the 28, the three-play drive was capped off by a 1-yard LJ Johnson Jr. touchdown, the first of his career.

The Aggies tacked on to their lead in the third quarter as they marched 76 yards down the field on four plays. Max Johnson, who started his first game as an Aggie, connected with Devon Achane on a 25-yard pass to give A&M a 17-3 advantage. The touchdown reception marked the third of Achane’s career and first since catching a 26-yarder against New Mexico on Sept. 18, 2021.

The defense was led by Jaylon Jones, who notched a career-high nine tackles while Bryce Anderson, who entered the game with two tackles on the year, and Antonio Johnson tallied eight tackles each. Albert Regis registered a field goal block, the first by the Aggies since 2019.

Up Next

The Aggies take on No. 10 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.