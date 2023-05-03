No. 23 Texas A&M Set for Regular Season Finale

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

HOUSTON – The No. 23 Texas A&M softball team is set for its regular season finale against the Houston Cougars at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at the Cougar Softball Stadium.

Fans can watch the action on ESPN+ with Tori Vidales on the call, as well as listen in on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon and Donna Conrad on the airwaves.

THE CROWN JULES

Julia “Jules” Cottrill caught fire blasting a pair of home runs in each of the bookend performances in the series win over Missouri. In the opener she hit two two-run home runs in the 6-2 win, followed by hitting a pair of three-run dingers in the 11-4 victory. The junior earned D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week honors. Cottrill became the first Aggie to receive a national weekly recognition since Tori Vidales did so Feb. 20, 2018, and the fourth all-time following Holly Ridley on March 3, 2009 and Megan Gibson on April 13, 2008.

MIDWEEK ACTION

Texas A&M is 7-0 in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday) games this season, including a 4-2 win over No. 25 Louisiana and 8-0 run-rule against Texas State. In the seven games, the Maroon & White have outscored opponents 48-8. Freshman Aiyana Coleman is hitting .462 at the plate going 6-for-13, including two doubles and a .615 slugging percentage. Despite each missing one game, juniors Julia Cottrill (.438) and Trinity Cannon (.375) are each batting over .350. Cottrill leads the team with a .875 slugging percentage, while Cannon follows with a .688 slugging percentage. The Maroon & White pitching staff has controlled the circle posting a combined 1.24 ERA, including sophomore Emily Leavitt who in six appearances has a 1.00 ERA allowing two runs in 14.0 innings of work and striking out 16 batters.

ON-BASE MACHINE

Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in 45-of-49 games this season, including the past 14 straight. The Forney, Texas native is batting .290 at the plate during the stretch and boasts an impressive .520 on-base percentage, including 13 walks and four hit-by-pitches, while owning a .484 slugging percentage with two home runs and nine hits.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Texas A&M enters the contest with a 32-18 record, while Houston is 19-27 on the season. The Aggies hold the all-time advantage with a 21-11 record against the Cougars, including an 8-5 record when playing away. The teams met earlier in the season on March 1 with the Maroon & White taking the victory in run-rule fashion, 9-1, after Grace Uribe blasted knocked a pinch-hit walk-off home run. It marked the first walk-off home run for the Aggies since Tori Vidales did so on Feb. 17, 2018.