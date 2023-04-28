No. 23 Texas A&M Hosts Mizzou in Final SEC Series

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 23 Texas A&M softball team is slated to host Missouri in its final SEC regular season series beginning Friday at 4 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

Game two of the series continues Saturday at 5 p.m., while Sunday wraps the three-game series up with first pitch at 5 p.m. Sunday’s game features Kevin Fitzgerald and Danielle Lawrie on the nationally televised broadcast on the SEC Network, while Friday and Saturday will have Will Johnson and Chelsea Reber on the call. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

BUILT FOR THE SEC

Rylen Wiggins has made a name for herself during SEC play leading the team in batting average (.370), slugging percentage (.519) and on-base percentage (.477). Most notably, Wiggins has been able to handle the pressure going 6-for-14 with two outs and boasts an impressive .450 average going 9-for-20 at the dish with runners in scoring position during league action. Most recently, the junior’s bat exploded during the Ole Miss series hitting .538 going 7-for-13, including a .923 slugging percentage and a .538 on-base percentage. Wiggins blasted her first career grand slam setting the tone for a 13-8 Sunday win to clinch the series.

ON-BASE MACHINE

Trinity Cannon has reached base safely in 42-of-46 games this season, including the past 11 straight. The Forney, Texas native is batting .375 at the plate in her last 10 games going 9-for-24 and boasts an impressive .568 on-base percentage, including eight walks and four hit-by pitches. Cannon has a .625 slugging percentage with 15 total bases, including two home runs.

LOKO FOR KOKO

Koko Wooley has gone loko the past 10 games posting a .394 batting average, while leading the team in hits with 13. During the span she has only struck out twice in 33 at-bats and has a .515 slugging percentage and .417 on-base percentage. The sophomore registered her first career four-hit game with three singles and one double, while adding a steal in the midweek run-rule of Texas State on April 19.

RECOGNIZING THE SENIORS

Six seniors will be recognized after Sunday’s game. Players included are Madison Preston, Morgan Smith and Star Ferguson, while managers being recognized are Max Lopez, Ashlea Frederick and Skylar Macias.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday Funday at Davis Diamond. Fans can purchase one full price adult ticket at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. Only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game, no advance purchases.

Friday’s game features a commemorative 50th Anniversary of Title IX clear bag, while Saturday’s giveaway includes an Aggie scripted cowboy hat giveaway and a painted poster captured by Matt Miller during Texas A&M’s victory over No. 3 Tennessee on April 1. Sunday’s game will have a sunglasses giveaway courtesy of TMobile.

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-field advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at every game this season.