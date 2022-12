SAN ANTONIO, Texas – No. 12 Washington held off a late Texas run to win the Valero Alamo Bowl, 27-20.

The Huskies jumped out to a 27-10 advantage early in the fourth quarter with an eight-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. to Jalen McMillan.

However, the No. 20 Longhorns came storming back, scoring 10 unanswered points but failing to put a game-winning drive together with 25 seconds to go.

With the win, Washington finishes its season at 11-2 while Texas falls to 8-5.