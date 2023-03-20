No. 2 A&M’s Underclassmen Shine in Sunday Win Over No. 13 Miami

Credit to Sam Thornton | Communications Specialist, Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team secured its eighth-straight ranked victory over No. 13 Miami (5-2) Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Miami (9-3) were the aggressors in doubles, as it claimed the point through victories on courts 1 and 5. Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres were locked into a battle on court 3 with Alexa Noel/Isabella Pfennig (4-5), however the match was left unfinished due to point being claimed by the Hurricanes.

With the Aggies (17-1, 5-0 SEC) needing a spark, Jeanette Mireles did just that on court 6, as the sophomore secured a straight-set win over Maya Tahan (6-4, 6-3). Continuing that momentum was freshman No. 106 Kupres, as she bested Pfennig on court 3 (7-6(3), 6-4), which gave the Aggies the lead, 2-1. Extending that lead right after was fellow freshman No. 80 Daria Smetannikov, as she outlasted Mia Mack on court 5 (7-5, 6-4). The Hurricanes struck back with a win on court 2, but sophomore No. 5 Stoiana responded with a come-from-behind win over No. 13 Noel on court 1 (1-6, 6-4, 6-2) to clinch the match. The coaches decided to play out the remaining match, and No. 90 Goldsmith added a final win for the Maroon & White. The graduate claimed court 4 over Audrey Boch-Collins (1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5) concluding the match, 5-2.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s matchup…

“Overall, it was an excellent team win. Our backs were against the wall which we haven’t felt that much this year, but it showed the character this team has to respond. We found a way to get the job done, and that’s the most important thing in college tennis. We’re not necessarily playing our best tennis right now, but we just beat an excellent Miami team today, and I’m very proud of all of the girls.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies gear up for a two-match conference road trip where they will face No. 45 Alabama and No. 8 Auburn, March 24 and 26, respectively.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies are currently on a nine-match win streak.

Freshman Mia Kupres leads the Aggies with 13 dual match singles wins.

Pairing Mary Stoiana/Carson Branstine remain undefeated on the season with a 9-0 record.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 12 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, courts 1 and 2 hold the highest winning percentage at .846.

The Aggies boast a .917 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

A&M has only allowed 15 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .933.

Goldsmith is on an eight-match winning streak which leads the team.

Gianna Pielet remains undefeated in dual match singles play (4-0).

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 18 dual matches.

The Aggies are currently on a 21-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Aggies have swept eight opponents this season.

The Aggies have won 45 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

MATCH STATS

Singles Results

No. 5 Stoiana (12-1) Def. No. 13 Noel (1-6, 6-4, 6-2)

Ewing (8-5) – Achong (6-7(5), 4-6)

No. 106 Kupres (13-1) Def. Pfennig (7-6(3), 6-4)

No. 90 Goldsmith (12-2) Def. Boch-Collins (1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5)

No. 80 Smetannikov (9-3) Def. Mack (7-5, 6-4)

Mireles (7-1) Def. Tahan (6-4, 6-3)

Doubles Results

No. 47 Goldsmith/Ewing (12-4) – No. 14 Achong/Tahan (3-6)

Stoiana/Kupres (0-0) – Pfennig/Noel (4-5) unfinished

Mireles/Pielet (1-2) – Boch-Collins/Mack (4-6)

