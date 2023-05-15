No. 2 Aggies Punch Their Ticket to the NCAA Quarterfinals

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 overall seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team punched its ticket to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the second-straight season following a win over No. 15 seed Tennessee (4-1), Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Sending the Maroon & White (30-2, 13-0 SEC) to Orlando was freshman Daria Smetannikov, as she downed Esther Adeshina on court 5. After going down early and losing a tight opening set, 7-5, Smetannikov responded in a timely manner, as the team faced an onslaught from Tennessee (21-6, 11-2 SEC) in the second sets. Under the immense pressure, she went on to claim the final two sets (6-1, 6-4), and booked A&M’s ticket to the Elite Eight.

The Aggies opened the day claiming a dramatic, down-to-the-wire doubles point. The Volunteers were the early aggressors, as they secured a win on court 1. However, No. 35 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana leveled the teams with a come-from-behind victory over Catherine Aulia/Lauren Anzalotta on court 3 (6-4). With the point resting on a tiebreaker on court 5, it was Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles who got the job done as the duo outlasted Eleonora Molinaro/Daria Kuczer (7-6(5)).

The program career leader in singles wins, No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith, added another to her tally. The graduate responded from a loss in doubles, as she bested Molinaro on court 4 (6-3, 6-4), doubling the Maroon & White’s advantage.

The team leader in singles wins this season, No. 2 Stoiana, continued her hot-streak as she won her fifth-straight match, and 38th of the season. She dominated fellow top-25 ranked opponent in Tennessee’s No. 21 Elza Tomase on court 1 (6-2, 6-1), leaving A&M one point from victory, ultimately allowing Smetannikov to deal the final blow.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on the today’s match …

“I knew it was going to be a battle. I think the home courts really paid off for us today, as the 12th Man really showed up and supported us. I think we made the match a bit harder than we needed to, but we just have to learn to put teams away when we have a great advantage.”

Coach Weaver on the team’s trip to Orlando earlier this season …

“We are excited to have some experience with the UTSA National Campus’ courts and the professional atmosphere they bring, as well as the hot weather in Florida. I am proud of and happy for these girls to get a chance to play for a national title.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Daria Smetannikov on clinching today’s match …

“It is an awesome feeling to clinch this match for us. I am so happy that I got the chance to do it for my team knowing that with that win we move on to the quarterfinals.”

Jayci Goldsmith on her final home match …

“It is definitely bittersweet that this was my last match on the Mitchell courts. I have so many amazing memories here, but I am also really happy that my college journey isn’t over yet, as we get to keep playing in Orlando.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, where they will face No. 7 seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals Wednesday, May 17.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (TENN) No. 21 Elza Tomase (6-2, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 58 Salma Ewing – (TENN) No. 27 Rebeka Mertena (7-6(2), 3-6, 3-5) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 68 Mia Kupres – (TENN) No. 48 Daria Kuczer (6-3, 2-6, 5-6) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith Def. (TENN) Eleonora Molinaro (6-3, 6-4)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov Def. (TENN) Esther Adeshina (5-7, 6-1, 6-4)

(TENN) Lauren Anzalotta Def. (TAMU) Jeanette Mireles – (3-6, 6-4, 6-0)

Doubles Results

(TENN) No. 45 Rebeka Mertena/Esther Adeshina Def. (TAMU) No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing (6-4)

(TAMU) No. 35 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (TENN) Catherine Aulia/Lauren Anzalotta (6-4)

(TAMU) Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles Def. (TENN) Eleonora Molinaro/Daria Kuczer (7-6(5))

MATCH STATS

Mary Stoiana leads the team with 24 dual match singles wins.

Stoiana leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .923 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .897.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 23 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .880.

The Maroon & White boast a 20-4 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

Texas A&M has won the last five meetings with the Volunteers.

The Aggies hold a perfect 6-0 record in matches they have hosted in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Mark Weaver.

The Maroon & White hold a 26-match winning streak in SEC regular season play, following their second straight undefeated campaign.

Salma Ewing is on a seven-match winning streak, which leads the team.

A&M has won its last 43-straight home matches.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has reached its second-straight NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals appearance.

The Aggies secured the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest in program history.

The Maroon & White reached their 23rd-straight, 28th total, NCAA Tournament appearance.

A&M has only allowed 27points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only three matches on courts 1 and 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 22 ranked matches this season, 11 of those have been the top 25.

A&M has lost only five doubles points through 32 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 13 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for both all-time doubles wins with 122, and all-time singles with 116.

The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.

ITA RANKINGS

The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 49 Carson Branstine, No. 58 Salma Ewing, No. 68 Mia Kupres, No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 119 Gianna Pielet.

Ranked in doubles: No. 2 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 35 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 57 Stoiana/Goldsmith.

AWARDS