Kayla Wells scored 16 points and Alexis Morris added 13 off the bench as No. 2 Texas A&M Women’s Basketball steamrolled LSU, 77-58 in the SEC Quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

The Aggies overcame a sluggish start to pull away in the second half.

With the win, they advance to take on 4th seed Georgia Saturday at 3 p.m. in Greensboro, S.C. Broadcast will be on Willy 1550 AM and radioaggieland.com.