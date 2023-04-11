No. 19 Texas A&M Sweeps Mississippi State

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M softball team swept Mississippi State, winning game three, 5-1, Monday night at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M (25-13, 8-7 SEC) exerted its dominance over Mississippi State (23-16, 3-8 SEC) with a pair of two-run innings early in the game. The Bulldog’s lone threat came in a one-run inning in the third before the Aggies added an insurance run in the fifth.

Koko Wooley highlighted the Aggie offense going 3-for-4 at the plate, compiling two RBI along with a double, triple and a run. Julia Cottrill, Morgan Smith and Allie Enright also tallied an RBI a piece to contribute to the Texas A&M sweep.

Emiley Kennedy (7-3) was awarded the win after 4.0 innings of relief, striking out two while allowing only one hit, a walk and no runs.

The conference series sweep marks the first for the Aggies since doing so at home against No. 23 South Carolina March 26-28, 2021.

UP NEXT

The Aggie’s nine-game homestand continues Wednesday against Louisiana at 6 p.m.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Koko Wooley – 3-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B

Morgan Smith – 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI

Allie Enright – 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Emiley Kennedy (W, 7-3) – 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Koko Wooley doubled to right center, followed by Trinity Cannon with a single to left field. Wooley scored and Cannon advanced to third a throwing error by the first baseman. Morgan Smith singled through the right side to score Cannon. TAMU 2, MSU 0

T3 | Paige Cook doubled to right center and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a wild pitch. TAMU 2, MSU 1

B4 | Amari Harper singled and Keely Williams walked before Wooley tripled down the right field line. TAMU 4, MSU 1

B5 | With an out, Morgan Smith hit an infield single and advanced to second when Riley Valentine went to base on balls. Allie Enright doubled down the left field line to plate Smith. TAMU 5, MSU 1

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford

On the series sweep…

“I am very happy with this weekend. Beating a team three times in a row, three days in a row is impressive and hard to do no matter what. I felt like we were laboring a little bit early on in the game. I know we scored two runs in the first inning, but I felt like Shaylee [Ackerman] was trying to find her rhythm and she did a good job getting us a couple of innings and Emiley Kennedy was lights out again tonight.”

Sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley

On her first multi-hit game in a while…

“I feel like I have been seeing the ball a lot better. I have been fast through the box lately, and this weekend I tried to focus in on being later and hitting ball the opposite way. That has helped me out and I was successful tonight.”