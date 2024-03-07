No. 19 Texas A&M Softball Blanks North Texas

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Fightin’ Texas Aggies blasted three home runs to blank North Texas, 12-0, in five innings Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M (20-2) put the game out of hand in the opening frame stacking eight runs on six hits, including back-to-back round trippers from Jazmine Hill and Trinity Cannon. The Aggies hung 10 on North Texas (9-11) after plating a run in consecutive innings, before Aiyana Coleman added a pinch-hit two-run tater in the fourth inning. The multi-home run game marked the 10th for the Maroon & White, while the shutout victory is the eighth on the season. The 20-2 ledger matches the hottest start for Texas A&M since the 2017 campaign, a year the Aggies reached the Women’s College World Series.

Brooke Vestal earned her first win on the season after 4.0 innings of work and striking out three, while yielding three walks and three hits. Emily Leavitt closed out the final inning striking out one and allowing one hit.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M opens SEC play at home with a three-game series against No. 20 South Carolina beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Amari Harper extended her hitting streak to eight games with a leadoff single to center, followed by a Jazmine Hill two-run home run to deep center. Trinity Cannon followed with a shot to left field to make it back-to-back jacks. Keely Williams reached on a fielder’s choice before Rylen Wiggins singled up the middle. Kramer Eschete walked to load the bases, before Kennedy Powell singled to second to score Williams. Harper reached on a throwing error in her second at-bat in the inning that scored Wiggins and Eschete. Hill hit a two-RBI single to right field to score Powell and Harper. TAMU 8, UNT 0

B2 | Hailey Golden pinch ran for Julia Cottrill after she singled and advanced to second on a throwing error. Wiggins hit her sixth double of the season to score Golden. TAMU 9, UNT 0

B3 | Powell reached first after a single up the middle and advanced to second after Harper singled. Cannon hit a sac fly to score Powell. TAMU 10, UNT 0

B4 | Wiggins walked, followed by Aiyana Coleman hitting her second pinch-hit home run of the season. TAMU 12, UNT 0