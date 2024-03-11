No. 19 A&M Softball Sweeps No. 22 South Carolina

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – Aggie starting pitcher Brooke Vestal tossed six hitless innings, before Emiley Kennedy shut the door to complete the sweep of No. 22 South Carolina, 2-1, in the SEC opening series Sunday at Davis Diamond.

Vestal was nearly flawless allowing just three of the 20 batters faced to reach base, including two on fielding errors and one via hit-by-pitch. The graduate recorded a season-high six strikeouts, while earning her second win of the season.

Kennedy earned her third save of the season after entering the circle with a 2-0 lead and a runner on third with no outs in the seventh inning. The junior walked the first batter faced as South Carolina (18-5, 0-3) threatened with runners on the corners. The Gamecocks split the difference with an RBI single, followed by Kennedy ending the game with a groundout, strikeout and fly out.

Texas A&M (23-2, 3-0) put the pressure on in the third inning as Kennedy Powell placed a leadoff bunt for single in no man’s land, before Jazmine Hill extended her on-base streak to 16 games with a walk. Trinity Cannon broke the ice after knocking a triple off the right field wall to give the Aggies an early 2-0 lead. Following a pair of walks and two groundouts in the sixth frame, the Aggies were threatening with runners in scoring position before the Gamecocks registered a swinging strikeout.

The SEC opening series sweep marks the first at home since the Aggies swept No. 7 Ole Miss in 2018.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Starkville for a three game set against No. 23 Mississippi State at Nusz Park. Game one is slated for Friday at 4 p.m., while game two is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.

AGGIE TOP PERFORMERS

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Brooke Vestal (W, 2-0) – 6.0 IP, 6 K, 1 R, 0 BB

Emiley Kennedy (S, 3) – 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B3 | Kennedy Powell led off with a bunt for single, followed by Jazmine Hill reaching first via walk. Trinity Cannon put the Aggies on the board with a blast to the right field wall, scoring Powell as well as Hill for a 12th straight game. TAMU 2, USC 0

T7| South Carolina’s Karley Shelton had runners on second and third when she sent a base hit to left field to send one home. TAMU 2, USC 1