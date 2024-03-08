No. 19 A&M Softball Hosts No. 22 South Carolina to Open SEC Play

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The Fightin’ Texas Aggies are slated for a top 25 matchup with No. 22 South Carolina as SEC action begins Friday with first pitch set for 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

No. 19 Texas A&M (20-2) is off to its hottest start since 2017, a season when the Aggies last made a trip to the Women’s College World Series. Game two of the three game set is Saturday at 4 p.m., followed by a nationally televised game three on Sunday at 1 p.m. The broadcast is scheduled to air on the SEC Network with Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play) and Madison Shipman (analyst) on the call. Friday and Saturday will stream on SECN+ with Will Johnson as play-by-play and Aggie legend Tori Vidales as analyst. All Texas A&M softball games can be heard on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon as the play-by-play voice in his 10th season with Texas A&M softball.

IT’S SEC TIME

Texas A&M is 5-1 in claiming the opening SEC series at home, while going 12-6 in those games. The Aggies begin league play at home for the first time since a series loss to No. 10 LSU in 2019. The Maroon & White won the 2023 opening set at No. 7 Arkansas after dropping game and winning the next two, including a run-rule victory in five innings in the rubber match. It marked the first opening SEC series win since sweeping No. 7 Ole Miss at home in 2018 and the first opening road series in four tries since joining the league. The Aggies last won the opening series in consecutive seasons in 2017 and 2018.

NATIONAL RANKINGS

The Aggies own an RPI ranking of 22 and boasts a top 25 ranking in all four nationally recognized polls, including No. 17 in NFCA, No. 19 in ESPN/USA Softball and Softball America and No. 23 in the D1 Softball rankings. Statistically, the Aggies rank top 20 in the nation in numerous categories, including the sixth most home runs (33), seventh most runs scored (161) and ninth most hits (192). The pitching staff ranks No. 9 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.19) and No. 10 in ERA (1.56). Individually, Emiley Kennedy leads the nation with 10 wins and five shutouts, while her 84 strikeouts are fourth most. The junior owns a 0.87 ERA, good enough for 34th best in country. Offensively, Trinity Cannon and Jazmine Hill rank No. 16 with seven round trippers each. The pair also rank top 50 in slugging percentage, Hill at No. 28 (.889) and Cannon at No. 49 (.836), while Allie Enright leads the group at No. 24 in slugging percentage (.900).

STARTING HOT

Kennedy earned win No. 10 in Texas A&M’s 21st game of the season. She became the fastest Aggie starter to double-digit wins since Samantha Show claimed win No. 10 in game 17 of the 2016 campaign. Ol’ Sarge’s charges attack early and often scoring 51% (82-of-161) of their run production in the first three innings.

PROMOTIONS

The SEC opener features a free firework show at Davis Diamond at the end of Friday night’s game. At the end of Saturday’s game, fans can get autographs from the Aggie softball team. Sunday Funday is set for game three, fans can purchase one full price ticket ($7) at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. The offer is only available as a walk up sale on the day of the game. No advance purchases. Sunday also offers Kids 12 and under the opportunity to run the bases at Davis Diamond at the end of the game.

PARKING

Due to the home baseball series, lots 100a, 100b, 100c, 100e, 100f and 100g surrounding Reed Arena will be $5 cash or credit, or any valid A&M permit. Fans are highly encouraged to arrive early and have patience for the expected traffic and parking congestion around Reed Arena.

DAVIS DIAMOND A TO Z

For a complete guide to the gameday experience at Davis Diamond, visit the A to Z guide on 12thman.com.