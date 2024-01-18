No. 19 A&M Men’s Tennis Picked to Finish Fifth in Preseason SEC Coaches Poll

Credit to 12thman.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team was picked to finish fifth in the league standings in the 2024 Preseason SEC Coaches Poll, the conference announced Thursday.

The Aggies began the spring season at the Sherwood Intercollegiate where freshman Brayden Michna was named MVP for going 3-0 on the weekend. The Maroon & White followed that up with a dual-match victory at UCLA, 4-3.

Texas A&M is led by head coach Steve Denton who is entering his 18th season at the helm. He is the all-time winningest coach in program history and is just two wins shy of 350 for his career.

The Aggies leading the charge are 2023 All-SEC First Teamer Raphael Perot and ITA ranked players Luke Casper (No. 93) and JC Roddick (No. 109).

The Maroon & White returns to the court on Jan. 25 when it travels to Georgia Southern for a dual match in Atlanta.

Preseason SEC Coaches Poll

1. South Carolina 164

2. Tennessee 156

3. Mississippi State 128

4. Kentucky 125

5. Texas A&M 111

6. Florida 106

7. Auburn 92

8. Georgia 89

9. Alabama 60

10. LSU 54

11. Ole Miss 40

12. Vanderbilt 37

13. Arkansas 20