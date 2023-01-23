No. 19 Aggie Women’s Swimming & Diving Takes Down LSU on Senior Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team defeated LSU in the final home dual meet of the season, 177-123, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies started the morning with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan Buechler, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek swam to a 1:40.86.

Abby Grottle dominated the distance events, finishing first in both the 1,000 (9:58.59) and 500 free (4:53.01). Additionally, Grottle claimed second in the 200 free (1:47.46), coming up right after Stepanek who had the fastest time in the event, recording a 1:47.46. Stepanek also touched the wall first in the 100 free, going 49.88

Buechler earned the top spot in the 100 back (55.20), with Aviv Barzelay following shortly behind in second (55.23). Barzelay also added a top-three finish in the 200 back, recording a 2:00.52.

The Maroon & White gathered the top-three spots in the 100 breast, including Kennett (1:01.41), Andrea Perttula (1:02.20) and Charlotte Longbottom (1:02.28). The momentum carried over into the 200 breast as the top-four times belonged to Joelle Reddin (2:16.75), Caroline Theil (2:17.72), Desirae Mangaoang (2:20.56) and Longbottom (2:22.26).

Theall led the Aggies in the butterfly, winning the 200 (1:59.28) and finishing second in the 100 (53.33). Danielle Hepler followed closely in third at 2:01.19 in the 200 and 55.12 in the 100.

The Aggies sealed the deal with a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 IM by Kennett (2:01.98), Theil (2:02.09) and Alice Marini (2:04.31).

Texas A&M finished the day with a second-place finish in the 400 free relay as Buechler, Hepler, Perttula and Mollie Wright clocked a 3:20.49.

Alyssa Clairmont tacked on a pair of first-place scores in the 1-meter (310.20) and the 3-meter (358.65). Joslyn Oakley added points for the Aggies with a third-place score of 309.60 on the 1-meter.

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Dallas to face off against SMU on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

Katy Gallaher, Athletics Communications