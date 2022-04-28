No. 17 Women’s Golf Selected for Franklin Regional

By: Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s golf team was selected to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Franklin Regional, held at the Vanderbilt Legends Club May 9-11, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

The Aggies will be making their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Among the 12 teams and six individuals competing in Franklin, four team wills advance, along with the top two individuals from non-advancing teams, after 54-holes of stroke play to the NCAA Championships May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“This is something to be celebrated,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is our version of selection Sunday for March Madness. It’s a day to celebrate all that we have accomplished and a day to start a new chapter. We have been incredibly consistent all year, and that gives me faith that we are going to give everyone our best shot out there. This course suits us very well and I am excited to begin the road to Grayhawk.”

The team earned an at-large selection and the No. 3 seed at the regional. The Maroon & White had a regular season for the record books, finishing in the top six of each tournament for just the third time in program history.