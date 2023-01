The No. 17 Baylor Men’s Basketball team got the better of No. 9 Kansas Monday night, 75-69 at the Ferrell Center.

Guard LJ Cryer finished with 22 points for the Bears, who improve to 15-5 overall and 5-3 in Big 12 play.

Meanwhile, No. 25 New Mexico was knocked off by Nevada, 97-95 in double-overtime.