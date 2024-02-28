No. 17 A&M Softball Takes Down Sam Houston

Credit to Tyler Pounds | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies recorded a five-run third inning to fend off the Sam Houston Bearkats, 7-3, Tuesday night at Davis Diamond.

Entering the bottom of the third trailing by a run, Texas A&M (15-1) scored five runs on five hits to take a commanding lead. Sam Houston (6-9) scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth after a trio of errors by the Aggie defense. Rylen Wiggins gave the Aggies some breathing room following a two-run home run in the sixth to extend the lead back to four runs.

Shaylee Ackerman started the game sitting the Bearkats down in order before Brooke Vestal allowed two hits and one run in 3.0 innings of work. Ackerman reentered to finish the final three frames to earn her fourth win of the season totaling 4.0 innings pitched, while yielding two runs on two hits.

Wiggins led Ol’ Sarge’s charges with a home run and double, while Trinity Cannon added a round tripper and Keely Williams recorded a double has half of Texas A&M’s hits were extra bases.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels west for a second time this season to begin play at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, Calif., against Michigan at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 29.

AGGIE TOP PERFORMERS

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 1 HR, 1 HBP, 1 R 2 RBI

Keely Williams – 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Shaylee Ackerman (W, 4-1) – 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T3 | Kylei Hobbs hit a solo home run to left field. TAMU 0, SHSU 1

B3 | Rylen Wiggins led off with a double and scored after Kennedy Powell singled down the left field line. Keely Williams laced a double down the left field line to score Powell, followed by a Jazmine Hill single up the middle to score Williams. Trinity Cannon blasted a two-run home run off the scoreboard for her fifth dinger of the season and 23rd of her career. TAMU 5, SHSU 1

T5 | Holliday hit a leadoff single through the left side and advanced to second following a sac bunt. Hobbs recorded her second RBI with a single up the middle to score Holliday. Hobbs scored after two fielding errors and a throwing error. TAMU 5, SHSU 3

B6 | Harper singled with one out and scored on a two-run home run from Wiggins, her fourth of the season. TAMU 7, SHSU 3