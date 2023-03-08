No. 15 Texas A&M Powers Past UIW, 13-5

Credit to Ben Rikard | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 15 Texas A&M baseball team recorded 14 hits and scored 13 runs to defeat UIW for its third consecutive win at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday night.

The Aggies (8-4) struck first by posting four runs in the first inning, started by a bases-loaded infield single by Trevor Werner that was followed by double down the left-field line by Kaeden Kent to clear the bases.

The Maroon & White scored in all but two available innings, but the Cardinals (6-7) didn’t go without a fight as they scratched across four unearned runs in the fifth and another in the eighth.

The Texas A&M offense was highlighted by Hunter Haas, who tied his collegiate career high with four RBI by hitting a pair of home runs and joining teammate Jace LaViolette as Aggies with multi-homer games this season. Kent also went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and four RBI.

In all, four Aggies recorded multiple hits in the midweek match up.

Wyatt Tucker was on the bump first for the Aggies, throwing 4.2 hitless innings. He finished the day allowing four unearned runs and just one hit while and striking out a pair of Cardinals. Brad Rudis was credited with the win, his second of the season after entering in relief and finishing off the fifth inning. Shane Sdao and Carson Lambert each pitched 2.0 innings and allowed two hits.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Wyatt Tucker – 4.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 K

Kaeden Kent – 2-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 2B

Hunter Haas – 2-for-2, 4 RBI, 2 HR, 3 R

Tab Tracy – 2-for-3, 2 H, 2 R

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | TAMU 4, UIW 0

Three walks to Tab Tracy, Hunter Haas and Ryan Targac loaded the bases. Trevor Werner singled to the third baseman to score Tracy. Kaeden Kent doubled down the left field line to score Haas, Targac and Werner.

B2 | TAMU 5, UIW 0

Hank Bard singled to left centerfield. Tracy laced a ball back at the pitcher for a single. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Haas hit a sac fly to right field to score Bard.

B3 | TAMU 6, UIW 0

With two outs, Kasen Wells singled through the left side, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher. Kent doubled to left field to plate Wells.

B4 | TAMU 8, UIW 0

Tracy hit an infield single with one out. Haas homered to left field.

T5 | TAMU 8, UIW 4

Jimmy DeLeon and Cameron Crotte reached on errors to lead off the inning. Wilson Ehrhardt walked to load the bases. Daniel Calabrese walked in DeLeon. Ray Mendoza singled to left field to score Crotte and Ehrhardt. Alec Carr singled to left field to plate Calabrese.

B6 | TAMU 10, UIW 4

With one out, Haas hit another home run to left field. Bost singled to left field. Targac singled to right field, moving Bost to third. Bost scored on a throwing error by the catcher.

T8 | TAMU 10, UIW 5

Carr led the inning off with a solo shot to left field.

B8 | TAMU 12, UIW 5

Tracy doubled to left center to lead off. Haas walked before Jack Moss doubled to right field to score Tracy. Bost singled to left field to bring in Haas. Moss scored when Ryan Targac grounded into a double play.

UP NEXT

The Aggies travel back to Houston to face the Rice Owls for the second time in four days on Wednesday at Reckling Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle

On this week being a challenge after a busy weekend…

“Yeah, it’s a big challenge. I talked to the team about it. Everyone knows we have five games this week, but that’s also a big opportunity for a lot of players and pitchers. It was big that Tucker gave us almost five innings, because we have plenty of available guys now to go play tomorrow and get some other guys some looks. It’s fun to get to play. Way more fun than practice.”

Freshman utility Kaeden Kent

On the opportunity to go out and prove himself…

“Our mentality that we have on this team is that every day is opening day. Every day you’re trying to make your own reputation and you’re trying to prove yourself, and that’s what it is. The game of baseball is so hard. You fail more than you succeed. It’s just a battle.”

Junior shortstop Hunter Haas

On his two-homer night…

“That was awesome. The first one was a 3-2 count. The guy kept throwing me cutters, so I was just trying to stay on the ball and see it well. I kind of just reacted on that one. The second one, I was looking for a fastball I could handle in a 3-1 leverage count, and I got it. I had a pretty good idea both of them were gone off the bat.”