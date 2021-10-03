No. 15 Aggie Football Upset by Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION–The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 26-22, on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Despite the loss, multiple Aggies had career days. Antonio Johnson led the defense with a career-high 15 tackles. Aaron Hansford set a career high in tackles with 13 and DeMarvin Leal had a career-high 2.0 sacks.
Isaiah Spiller finished with 100 yards rushing off 16 carries. Devon Achane rushed eight times for 69 yards, which included a 41-yard run.
After an early A&M interception, the Bulldogs began in Aggie territory but the Maroon & White defense limited the damage to three points. Spiller helped the Aggies answer back, accounting for 54 of the 65 yards on the Aggies’ ensuing TD drive that was capped off by an 11-yard pass to Jalen Wydermeyer.
Mississippi State drove down the field and answered with a 1-yard score through the air, and the Aggies followed with 40- and 37-yard field goals by Seth Small to give the Maroon & White a 13-10 lead at the 2:47 mark of the second quarter. Mississippi State scored a TD with 1:16 remaining in the first half to take a 17-13 lead into the intermission.
Both teams remained scoreless up until the 6:54 mark of the third quarter, when Mississippi State extended the lead to 24-13 on a 20-yard TD pass. The Aggies followed with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by a Zach Calzada 25-yard touchdown run, and a Small 44-yard boot to bring A&M within two (24-22). The Aggies had a final chance to score that started at their own 11-yard line, but the Maroon & White’s chances ended with a safety.
Team Notes
- The Aggies held the opponent under 100 rushing yards for the second time in 2021. The 30 rushing yards was the fewest by an opponent in 2021.
- A pair of true freshmen got their first career start for the Aggies – DB Tyreek Chappell and DB Deuce Harmon.
- Today’s captains against Mississippi State were WR Ainias Smith, DL DeMarvin Leal, RB Isaiah Spiller and OL Kenyon Green.
Individual Notes
- Junior RB Isaiah Spiller rushed for 100 yards on 16 carries. It marked his third 100-yard game of the season and the 13th of his career.
- Spiller moved into 15th place on A&M’s career rushing list with 2,427. He passed Bob Smith (2,415 – 1949-51) in the game. He also moved into 20th place on A&M’s career list for rushing attempts with 430. He passed Tra Carson (428 – 2013-15) in the career.
- Sophomore QB Zach Calzada had a 25-yard TD run at the end of the third quarter. It marked his first career TD run and the longest run of his career.
- Junior TE Jalen Wydermyer hauled in his 13th career TD pass midway through the first quarter to move into 10th place on A&M’s career TD list.
- Wydermyer registered his 23rd consecutive game grabbing a reception.
- Junior WR Ainias Smith reached the 1,000-yard plateau for career receiving yards, ending the game with 1,012.
- Sophomore DB Antonio Johnson registered a career-high 15 tackles. It marked his first career game with double digits in the tackle column. The 15 tackles was the most for an Aggie since Tyrel Dodson recorded 16 against Alabama in 2017.
- Graduate LB Aaron Hansford logged a career-high 13 tackles in the game. He reached the 100-tackle plateau for his career, ending the game with 104.
- Freshman DB Tyreek Chappell logged career highs with seven tackles and four PBU.
- Junior LB Andre White Jr. equaled a career high with eight tackles.
- Junior WR Jalen Preston hauled in a career-long 38-yard reception midway through the second quarter.
- Senior PK Seth Small scored 10 points to move into 3rd place on A&M’s career scoring list, passing Todd Pegram (309 – 2002-05) with 313. He ended the game ranked 21st on the SEC career list for kicker scoring.
- Small made three field goals to move into 3rd place on A&M’s career list, passing Todd Pegram (56 – 2002-05) and Tony Franklin (56 – 1975-78) with 58. He ended the game ranked 18th the SEC career list.
- Small nailed two field goals between 40-49 yards in the game, to improve to 6-of-6 on the year from the range. He improved to 9-of-9 in field goals inside of 50 yards this season.
- Small made one PAT to move into fourth place on A&M’s career list, tying Terry Venetoulias (139 – 1990-93). He ended the game ranked 22nd the SEC career list.