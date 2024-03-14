No. 12 A&M Men’s Tennis Splits Doubleheader

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dominated UTRGV, 6-1, and fell to No. 1 Ohio State, 6-1, splitting the Wednesday doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

“I thought we fought hard and got playing time for the entire squad,” head coach Steve Denton said. “That was great to see. The match with Ohio State came down to big points, especially tiebreakers. We lost a tough tiebreaker for the doubles point and several others that ultimately was the difference. I am proud of the way we competed tonight. We have to move on and get ready for Tennessee on Friday. Another great team that presents a great opportunity.”

Texas A&M Versus UTRGV

The Maroon & White (14-4, 3-1 SEC) got off to a hot start against the Vaqueros (7-11) with Ethan Silva/Lathan Skrobarcek dominating Agustin Salazar/Santiago Serrano on court 3, 6-1. Clinching the doubles point for the Aggies were Grant Lothringer/Brayden Michna who took down Paolo Bonaguro/Will Roberts on court 2, 6-3. Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor were ahead of Emilien Burnel/Ivo Isqueiro on court 1, 5-4, before A&M clinched the point.

Silva went to work on court 6 against Roberts, winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-0) to increase the lead for A&M. The reigning SEC Player of the week, No. 64 JC Roddick, beat Burnel on court 1 (6-3, 6-1), and clinching the match for the Aggies was Skrobarcek who defeated Bonaguro on court 5 (6-0, 7-5).

The teams played out the remaining matches after the Maroon & White clinched and Lothringer continued the winning momentum with a victory against Isqueiro on court 3 (6-3, 6-4). Michna secured the last point of the contest for the Aggies with a win over Salazar on court 2 (7-5, 6-4) to give A&M the 6-1 triumph.

Texas A&M Versus Ohio State

The Buckeyes bested A&M in a highly competitive doubles point. The Aggies took a match with No. 58 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac defeating Justin Boulais/Andrew Lutschaunig, 6-2, on court 1. After falling on court 3, Luke Casper/Roddick nearly earned the point for the Maroon & White, but fell in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-2).

The Aggies responded with No. 64 Roddick getting an upset victory over No. 17 Cannon Kingsley on court 2 in straight sets (6-2, 6-4) to tie it up. The Buckeyes (17-1) would go on to win three matches in a row to clinch the match, and also took the remaining two bouts, 6-1.

TEAM NOTES

A&M is 8-1 at home.

JC Roddick has five ranked wins on the season and is currently on a four-match winning streak.

Roddick recorded his team-best 20th win of the season.

Grant Lothringer is on a five-match win streak.

Ethan Silva is 6-0 in his Aggie career.

Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac are leading the Aggies in doubles with an 8-3 record.

MATCH STATS

Doubles Matches vs. UTRGV

Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) vs. Emilien Burnel/Ivo Isqueiro (UTRGV) 5-4 UNF

Grant Lothringer/Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Paolo Bonaguro/Will Roberts (UTRGV) 6-3

Ethan Silva/Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Agustin Salazar/Santiago Serrano (UTRGV) 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 2*

Singles Matches vs. UTRGV

No. 64 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Emilien Burnel (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-1

Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Agustin Salazar (UTRGV) 7-5, 6-4

Grant Lothringer (TAMU) def. Ivo Isqueiro (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-4

Santiago Serrano (UTRGV) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-7

Lathan Skrobarcek (TAMU) def. Paolo Bonaguro (UTRGV) 6-0, 7-5

Ethan Silva (TAMU) def. Will Roberts (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-0

Order of finish: 6, 1, 5, 3, 4, 2*

Doubles Matches vs. Ohio State

No. 58 Giulio Perego/Togan Tokac (TAMU) def. Justin Boulais/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) 6-2

Robert Cash/Bryce Nakashima (OSU) def. Luke Casper/JC Roddick (TAMU) 7-6 (7-2)

Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Tiago Pires/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 3, 2*

Singles Matches vs. Ohio State

No. 32 Justin Boulais (OSU) def. No. 36 Raphael Perot (TAMU) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1

No. 64 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. No. 17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 7 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. No. 118 Togan Tokac (TAMU) 6-3, 6-7 (11-13), 10-7

No. 16 Jack Anthrop (OSU) def. No. 116 Giulio Perego (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

Robert Cash (OSU) def. Tiago Pires (TAMU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

No. 91 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-4, 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 6, 5, 4, 1, 3*