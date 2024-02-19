No. 11 A&M Women’s Tennis Sweeps Rice

Credit to 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s tennis team swept the Rice Owls, 7-0, Sunday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (6-5) started fast in doubles play, with Sydney Fitch/Nicole Khirin downing Nithesa Selvaraj/Divna Ratkovic (6-1) on court 5. Following suit on court 1, No. 3 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana defeated Federica Trevisan/Chie Kezuka (6-3) on court 1 to steal the advantage heading into the break.

Daria Smetannikov kickstarted singles play, defeating Selvaraj (6-0, 6-1) on court 5. Increasing the lead to three was Jeanette Mireles, as she claimed court 6 over Anushka Ashar (6-0, 6-3). No. 32 Khirin clinched the match for the Aggies with a three-set battle on court 2 versus Ratkovic (6-0, 3-6, 6-1). No. 24 Kupres and No. 1 Stoiana added points of their own, defeating Kezuka (6-2, 6-4) and Trevisan (7-5, 6-3), respectively. Lucciana Perez dealt the final blow on court 4, besting Saara Orav (7-6(4), 6-4) to ensure the sweep, 7-0.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on today’s match …

“Overall, I am pleased with today’s performance. We’ve been on the road and playing indoors for about 7-8 days and we are glad to be home in Aggieland. We had a 7-0 victory over a good Rice team, and we made a few changes in doubles that we are happy about.”

Up Next

The Aggies head to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Hurd Tennis Center. First serve is set for 4 p.m.

Match Results

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana Def. (RICE) Federica Trevisan (7-5, 6-3)

(TAMU) No. 32 Nicole Khirin Def. (RICE) Divna Ratkovic (6-0, 3-6, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 24 Mia Kupres Def. (RICE) Chie Kezuka (6-2, 6-4)

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez Def. (RICE) Saara Orav (7-6(4), 6-4)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov Def. (RICE) Nithesa Selvaraj (6-0, 6-2)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles Def. (RICE) Anushka Ashar (6-0, 6-3)

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 3 Mia Kupres/Mary Stoiana Def. (RICE) Federica Trevisan/Chie Kezuka (6-3)

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez/Jeanette Mireles vs. (RICE) Anushka Ashar/Saara Orav (5-4) UNF

(TAMU) Nicole Khirin/Sydney Fitch Def. (RICE) Nithesa Selvaraj/Divna Ratkovic (6-1)