No. 11 A&M Women’s Swimming & Diving Takes Down Houston

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

HOUSTON – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took the victory over Houston by a score of 187.5-106.5.

Olivia Theall had a big day at the pool for the Aggies, placing first in the 200 fly (1:58.54) and the 100 free (50.69). Theall also placed second in the 400 IM with a time of 4:22.70.

Chloe Stepanek added a couple of top finishes in freestyle competition with a 23.47 in the 50 and a 1:49.41 in the 200.

Hannah O’Leary touched the wall first in the 200 breast, clocking a time of 2:17.01. Additionally, O’Leary finished second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.74.

The Maroon & White added top two finishes in the 100 back, with Miranda Grana finishing first at 53.65, and Aviv Barzelay not far behind at 55.92. Grana added a top finish in the 100 fly (54.40) and Barzelay was victorious in the 200 back, touching the wall at 1:59.49.

Joslyn Oakley swept the springboards for the Aggies with final scores of 357.98 on the 3-meter and 306.90 on the 1-meter. Mayson Richards placed second in the 3-meter, scoring 320.10.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies head to Fort Worth Friday, Jan. 12 for a dual meet at TCU. The meet is at the University Recreation Center and starts at 2 p.m.