Nine Local Political Candidates Spoke During The Bryan City Council’s Consideration Of The Bryan ISD Rezoning Request

Nine candidates in this November’s local election were among the speakers during the Bryan city council’s debate over the Bryan ISD request to rezone land to build the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center.

The city council rarely hears from members of the planning and zoning commission about their recommendations. But two members who were part of P&Z’s unanimous vote against BISD’s proposal addressed the council. They were chairman Leo Gonzalez, who is a candidate for the BISD school board and vice-chair Marca Ewers-Shurtleff is a Bryan city council candidate.

After the P&Z representatives, public comments began with five more Bryan council candidates who supported the BISD project. In order of appearance, they were Patrick Giammalva, Raul Santana, Rafael Pena, Doris Machinski, and A.J. Renold.

There were also comments from current councilmen and mayoral candidates Brent Hairston and Bobby Gutierrez, who voted for the BISD rezoning.

