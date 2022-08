The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to extend Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was initially slated to miss eight games following an investigation into numerous sexual misconduct allegations, but that number has since grown to 11.

Watson led the league in 2020 while with the Houston Texans, but sat out all of last year after 26 Houston area women accused him of sexual assault or harassment.

He was traded to Cleveland in March.