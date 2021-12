Both the Cowboys and the Texans pulled off wins Sunday afternoon.

Dallas’ defense forced four total turnovers to down the New York Giants, 21-6.

The victory was the third in a row for the Boys, who improve to 10-4.

Meanwhile, Houston steamrolled past Jacksonville, 30-16.

Brandin Cooks hauled in seven catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns as Houston nabbed its third win of the season.