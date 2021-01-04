Next Segment Of OSR Highway Reconstruction Starts Wednesday

Another obstacle for motorists who drive OSR highway begins Wednesday.

The TxDOT Bryan district office announces OSR will be closed between FM 1452 and FM 1940 to replace the Navasota River bridge and relief bridges.

Weather permitting, it will take until sometime in March to replace all those bridges.

It’s the latest segment of the $57 million dollar OSR project that will continue through August of next year.

A signed detour will be in place to direct traffic to use FM 2223 to FM 974 to SH 6 to SH 21 to FM 39 to FM 1452.