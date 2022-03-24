New Voter Registration Cards Going To About 6,000 Bryan Voters

Around 6,000 Bryan voters will be getting new voter registration cards soon.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock says that’s the result of county commissioners changing the boundaries of 13 voting precincts.

Some of the changes were brought on by the Bryan council changing single member district boundaries and some were due to annexations.

Hancock says the new cards reflect changes in single member district four in time for the May special election to fill the unexpired term in that district.

