There is a new veterans organization in College Station.

Heather Huhnke will be the incoming commander of College Station VFW Post 12221.

“We want to be in the community and engaged. We want to be the folks when there is a veteran that needs a ramp built or needs their house cleaned, they reach out to us and we put a volunteer group together and go out there,” says Huhnke.

Huhnke says they will not have a post home yet, but there are monthly meetings.

“We meet on the third Sunday at 4 p.m. at the bowling alley in the conference room. Over the next year, we can get the community engaged, we can fundraise, and buy a post home,” says Huhnke.

Huhnke invites the community to the new post’s institution ceremony, this coming Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Museum of the American G.I.

More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Listen to “New VFW Post in College Station” on Spreaker.