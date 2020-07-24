New Tourism Offices In College Station And Bryan Hiring Staff From Soon To Close Experience Bryan/College Station Agency

Most of the employees at the soon to be eliminated Experience Bryan/College Station (EBCS) travel and tourism agency are moving to new tourism offices at either the city of Bryan or College Station.

The director at the city of Bryan’s office is EBCS vice president John Friebele.

The city of College Station announced eight people from EBCS will be starting August first, including EBCS president Kindra Fry.

The dissolution of the joint agency continues with the distribution of remaining assets. The College Station city council approved the proposed split during Thursday’s meeting. The Bryan city council will consider action during a special meeting next Tuesday.