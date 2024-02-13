New Street Signs Coming To College Station’s Historic Southside Neighborhood

College Station’s historic southside neighborhood, south of the Texas A&M campus, is getting new street signs.

The city’s university and community relations manager, Barbara Moore, told the city council during their February 8th meeting that private fundraising paid for 80 maroon colored signs that will be installed by city employees.

The council also heard from three Southside residents about the neighborhood’s history and fundraising efforts.

City manager Bryan Woods brought up the signs contain tracking devices.

The southside neighborhood was established in 1921, or 17 years before the incorporation of College Station.

