New Salvation Army Officers In Bryan/College Station

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army has new officers.

Captain Luis Villanueva and his wife Marianne began with the Salvation Army in South America. They have also served in Utah, Denver, Atlanta, Houston, and Dallas.

After the Villanueva’s arrived in B/CS, the Salvation Army launched a back to school supply drive for students from pre-kindergarten through college.

Donations and financial contributions can be made at the Salvation Army office in Bryan.

Financial contributions can also be made online at salvationarmybcs.org.

Additional information from the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army about its back to school supply drive:

Who: The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station

What: School supply drive for children in grades Kindergarten – 12th grades and College students. We need notebooks, pens, pencils, glue, rulers, copy paper, folders, erasers, art supplies, calculators, crayons, markers, construction paper, backpacks, etc.

When: July 10 – August 4th (Donors can deliver these items during business hours Mon-Thu 9 am – 4 pm and Fri 9 am – 2 pm)

Where: 2506 Cavitt Ave., Bryan, TX 77801

Why: Every year, families are encountering hardships that are making them decide whether to pay for rent or utilities, or food, and don’t have the means left to get clothes or school supplies. Community help is vital so families don’t have to worry about deciding and they can get the help they need through the school supplies they so much need every year.

Click below for comments from Luis Villanueva, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

