New Principal Selected For College Station ISD’s Oakwood Intermediate School

A new principal has been announced at College Station ISD’s Oakwood intermediate school.

The superintendent’s recommendation of Rocco Grande will be considered during a special school board meeting next Tuesday.

Grande, who just finished his seventh year as Oakwood’s assistant principal, is being promoted following the transfer of Josh Symank to the CSISD central office as human resources director.

Tuesday’s special meeting, which starts at 4 p.m., includes three other personnel recommendations:

○ Bridget Cooper, Assistant Director of Human Resources

○ Lani Grall, Assistant Principal – College Station Middle School

○ Lauren Guest, Assistant Principal – River Bend Elementary

The CSISD board will also continue discussion of the 2022-23 school year budget and employee compensation plan.

News release from College Station ISD:

Superintendent of Schools Mike Martindale will recommend Rocco Grande as Principal of Oakwood Intermediate to the Board of Trustees at its May 31, 2022 meeting.

Grande, the current Assistant Principal at Oakwood, will be replacing Josh Symank, who was promoted to Director of Human Resources earlier this month.

“Oakwood Intermediate has a great culture and environment and Rocco is a huge part of that,” Martindale said. “He is a respected leader and is the obvious choice to continue Oakwood on its upward trajectory.”

Grande has been Oakwood’s Assistant Principal since 2015. Prior to that, he served stints as assistant principal at Sam Rayburn and Davila Middle Schools in Bryan ISD.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in English Degree (1999) from Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership (2011) from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Grande’s wife Blaire is the Principal at Pebble Creek Elementary and they have two daughters: Giana (10) and Alessandra (7).