New Market President For The St. Joseph Health System

There is a new president for the St. Joseph health system covering in Brazos and six other counties.

Corporate owner CommonSpirit announces the selection of Kimberly Shaw. She has spent the last three years in a 30 year career as president of a CommonSpirit hospital in Las Vegas.

Shaw reports to the c-e-o of CommonSpirit’s St. Luke’s Health in Houston.

The St. Joseph market includes hospital, clinics, and other services in Bryan, College Station, Navasota, Hearne, Franklin, Normangee, Madisonville, Caldwell, Brenham, and Lexington.

News release from the St. Joseph Health System:

St. Joseph Health, a member of St. Luke’s Health, is pleased to announce that Kimberly Shaw, BSN, MBA, FACHE, has been selected to serve as the President of St. Joseph Health, effective December 27.

“I’m excited to return to Texas, where I have deep family roots, in this important role with a health care system as impactful at St. Luke’s Health,” Shaw said. “I look forward to collaborating with the compassionate team of caregivers at St. Joseph Health to continue delivering the high quality compassionate care our communities deserve and have come to expect.”

Kim has more than 30 years of experience in successfully leading in an array of health care settings, including Catholic and faith-based hospitals within CommonSpirit Health. She joins the Texas Division after serving as the President of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican San Martin in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the past three years.

“Kim is an inspirational, servant leader who understands the challenges at the bedside for frontline staff and the importance of delivering compassionate high quality care to our communities,” said St. Luke’s Health CEO Doug Lawson. “I have the highest confidence in Kim’s leadership of St. Joseph and her commitment to improving the health of the Brazos Valley community.”

Kim received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in business administration with healthcare focus from Texas Woman’s University.

She rose through the ranks serving in various leadership roles, including Vice President of Patient Care Services, Chief Operating Officer and hospital President.

St. Joseph Health and St. Luke’s Health are excited to welcome Kim to the St. Joseph Health market, and look forward to her leadership as we continue to provide high quality, compassionate services to our patients and the communities we serve.