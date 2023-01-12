The governor’s office has announced a new manufacturing plant is coming to Bryan.

A new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility will be built by CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Pennsylvania based Saint-Gobain, which has a ceramics plant in Bryan.

The $140 million dollar facility is expected to create 130 new jobs.

A news release from CertainTeed/Saint-Gobain states construction of the distribution center will begin this year. Completion of the entire project will take several years.

The news release states the company will receive “millions of dollars” of property tax savings from a Texas Chapter 313 incentive program that came to an end on December 31.

The company was also given 211 acres of land, a zero-cost rail easement valued at $7.3 million dollars, locally supported industrial infrastructure valued at approximately $3 million, and $546,000 dollars in direct payments from the Texas Enterprise Fund.

News release from CertainTeed/Saint-Gobain:

Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC, today announced that the company intends to build a new, state-of-the art manufacturing facility and distribution center in Bryan, Texas, reaffirming its commitment to provide sustainable, quality products to its customers in the southern United States.

This new facility in Bryan, the first new construction of a CertainTeed roofing plant in the United States since 2017, comes as Saint-Gobain continues to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets. The facility, which will co-locate the distribution center with the manufacturing site will reduce distances for product transportation, lowering the company’s carbon footprint and aligning with Saint-Gobain’s global vision of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Construction toward the distribution center is expected to begin in 2023 with completion of the entire project expected several years after. In total, the company expects to create approximately 130 full time jobs in Bryan.

The project is generously supported with a direct contribution of 211 acres of land and a zero-cost rail easement valued at $7.3 million, locally supported industrial infrastructure valued at approximately $3 million, $546,000 in direct payments from the Texas Enterprise Fund, and ten years of property tax savings which will result in millions of dollars of savings from the Chapter 313 program.

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas and to the City of Bryan and its citizens,” said Carmen Bodden, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Roofing. “As the leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint.”

“Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations, and lower taxes,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed’s new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans.”

The planned expansion into Bryan follows several other major investments made by CertainTeed Roofing over the past year, including a recent groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate construction toward a $167 million glass mat facility on its Oxford, North Carolina campus.

With over 120 manufacturing locations in the United States, every current and future member of the company’s team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals.

News release from the city of Bryan:

The City of Bryan is excited to welcome Saint-Gobain’s CertainTeed Roofing to the community.

Saint-Gobain, through its building products subsidiary CertainTeed LLC, today announced that the company intends to build a new, state-of-the art manufacturing facility and distribution center in Texas Triangle Park (TTP) in Bryan.

Saint-Gobain continues to implement its global Grow and Impact strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key, fast growing markets. The Bryan facility will be the first new construction of a CertainTeed roofing plant in the United States since 2017.

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas and to the City of Bryan and its citizens,” said Carmen Bodden, Vice President and General Manager of CertainTeed Roofing. “As the leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint.”

The project is supported with local and state incentives to facilitate the development of this state-of-the-art facility that will offer excellent employment opportunities for the local workforce. Construction toward the distribution center is expected to begin in 2023 with completion of the entire project expected several years after. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment.

“Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations, and lower taxes,” said Governor Abbott. “Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed’s new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans.”

TTP is a 1,000-acre, rail-served industrial park along Highway 6 and is designated as part of Foreign Trade Zone #84. TTP is owned by the City of Bryan-Brazos County Economic Development Foundation, a public partnership between the City of Bryan and Brazos County.

“We are proud that CertainTeed recognized Bryan as the place to grow their global business and we welcome them,” said Mayor Gutierrez. “Past investments and partnerships in TTP have helped bring this world-class company to our community that will provide for tremendous economic diversification and impact.” “We’re thrilled to have this environmentally-responsible partner coming to our city. Their presence will benefit not only the City of Bryan and Brazos County but also Bryan ISD, our local workforce and the entire Brazos Valley.”

News release from the governor’s office:

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that CertainTeed LLC will construct a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Compagnie de Saint Gobain, produces exterior and interior building products. The project is expected to create 130 new jobs and approximately $140 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $546,000 has been extended to CertainTeed, and the company has also been offered a $1,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.

“Exceptional global companies, like CertainTeed, are investing in Texas because we offer unmatched business operating advantages, including a world-class business climate, highly skilled workforce, reasonable regulations, and lower taxes,” said Governor Abbott. “Located in the heart of the Texas Triangle, Bryan is a prime location for CertainTeed’s new manufacturing and distribution facility. The future of Texas is bright, and I look forward to an ongoing partnership with CertainTeed as we continue to expand opportunity for all Texans.”

“Our new manufacturing facility and distribution center symbolizes our commitment to our customers in the southern United States, to the State of Texas, and to the City of Bryan and its citizens,” said CertainTeed Vice President and General Manager Carmen Bodden. “As a leader in light and sustainable construction, this new facility will ensure our business has the materials necessary to continue serving our customers while remaining focused on minimizing our environmental footprint.”

“I’m excited to welcome an international industry leader like CertainTeed LLC to the Brazos Valley,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This investment into the community will benefit not only the City of Bryan, but the entire state of Texas. CertainTeed LLC has found an excellent home in Brazos County, as Texas is the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.”

“I am extremely pleased that CertainTeed LLC will be constructing a new manufacturing and warehousing facility in Bryan,” said Representative John Raney. “Not only will this create new employment opportunities in our community, their commitment to sustainability and green technology complements the quality of life that we all love here.”

“CertainTeed’s decision to construct a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan is a strong testament to our state’s unmatched business-friendly climate and is emphasized by our local and highly skilled workforce, supportive community, and strategic location within the Texas Triangle,” said Representative Kyle Kacal. “We are grateful to CertainTeed for their investment in our community, and we look forward to the many opportunities that this partnership will bring to the Brazos Valley, as well as to our state.”

“I am pleased to join the citizens of Bryan in welcoming CertainTeed to our great city,” said Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez. “Just as their company works to ensure buildings are composed of the highest quality products, Bryan is committed to bringing high-quality jobs to our region, and CertainTeed offers just that. The Brazos Valley will work to ensure their success while providing their employees with an outstanding quality of life. My thanks to Brazos County, the Bryan Independent School District, and all our community partners who worked on this project.”

“For more than a century, CertainTeed has led the way in the building products industry,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. “We are honored they will continue to lead from Brazos County, creating jobs, and connecting with our community. We welcome them, thank them for choosing us, and look forward to supporting their growth in our rapidly growing county.”

“The Brazos Valley and CertainTeed are a great fit,” said Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Chair Seth McKinney. “We share assets and values, including outstanding workforces. From the center of the Texas Triangle megaregion, CertainTeed will reach millions of Texans and Americans with their quality products. It has been a pleasure for us to work with their team, and we offer our continued support as they locate and grow here.”