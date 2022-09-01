New Highway Projects For The Bryan/College Station Area As Part Of The State’s Updated Ten Year Transportation Plan

The state of Texas has updated its ten year transportation plan.

Of the record $85 billion dollars to be spent statewide, more than $2 billion will be in the Bryan district.

Click HERE to read and download the updated state of Texas transportation plan news release from the Texas department of transportation.

Nine projects in Bryan/College Station includes two new improvements.

One is widening FM 1179 in Bryan three and a half miles between Boonville Road and Easterling Drive.

And the state will pay $60 million of the estimated $100 million dollar cost of an interchange at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.

Another new project is widening Highway 6 between OSR and Hearne in Robertson County.

A new project in Madison County is a bypass around the south side of Madisonville between Highway 21 and Interstate 45.

More money has been added to existing projects.

The state added $63 million dollars to widening Rudder Freeway, bringing the total to $270 million.

The state added $8 million towards Texas Avenue improvements from University to north of Highway 21.

The state added $5 million to widen Highway 21 between the Navasota River and Madisonville.

Still in the state plans, are widening Wellborn Road between Fitch and Greens Prairie, widening Highway 21 between Texas and the freeway, and improvements on Harvey Road between Texas and the freeway.