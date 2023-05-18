New Goodwill Store Coming To College Station

Waco based Goodwill of Central Texas has to get approval from Brazos County commissioners and the College Station city council for a $6 million dollar loan for a new Goodwill store in College Station.

County commissioners approved the loan application Tuesday after their lawyer, Bruce Erratt, pointed out there is no risk to the county.

State law requires approval of the loan from a third party because Goodwill, as a non-profit, is using the money in another city and county.

Brazos County documents indicate Goodwill is renovating and equipping an existing 15,000 square foot building along the east side of the freeway between Barron Road and Baylor Scott & White hospital.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the tax-exempt loan.

Click HERE to read and download the certificate that was approved by Brazos County commissioners.

Click below to hear comments from Bruce Erratt during the May 16, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.