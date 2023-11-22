New Flagpoles Coming To The Two Year Old College Station City Hall Building

December 7 marks the second anniversary of the dedication of College Station’s new city hall.

The city council at its November 9 meeting was informed that four lighted flagpoles will be added to the front of the building.

The announcement was followed by city manager Bryan Woods answering questions from councilmembers Linda Harvell and Bob Yancy about which flags will fly and the positioning of the flags.

Woods says flags that will fly most of the time will represent College Station, Texas A&M, the state of Texas, and the United States.

Woods is also considering flying flags of Texas A&M sports opponents when they are in town and other flags at other unspecified times.

City staff budgeted $40,000 dollars for the flagpoles to the $27 million dollar facility.

