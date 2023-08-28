New Fire Chief Of South Brazos County Emergency Services District #1

There is a new fire chief for the South Brazos County emergency services district (ESD).

The board for the ESD based in Millican has announced the hiring of Mike Montgomery, who most recently worked for TEEX, the Texas A&M engineering extension service.

Montgomery was also a fire marshal in Harris County.

The South Brazos County ESD, which has 40 paid and volunteer members, serves approximately 20,000 residents south of College Station.

News release from South Brazos County ESD #1:

South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department is pleased to announce that Chief Mike Montgomery has been named by the Brazos County ESD 1 board as the department’s new Fire Chief.

Chief Montgomery brings over 30 years’ of experience to South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department after making a significant impact in the Northwest Harris County (greater Houston) area, as well as more recently serving with the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX).

In addition to Texas Commission on Fire Protection certifications as Master Structure Firefighter, Master Fire Investigator, Master Fire Inspector, NFPA 1041 Fire Instructor II, Chief Montgomery holds credentials as a Hazardous Materials Incident Commander, Wildland Firefighter, and Head of Department – Suppression.

Chief Montgomery is tasked with leading approximately 40 paid and volunteer members of South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department, which serves approximately 20,000 residents in a 110-square-mile area between the southern College Station city limits and the southern borders of Brazos County.

Chief Montgomery is scheduled to start with the department the week of September 4, 2023.

Anyone living in or near Brazos County ESD 1’s service area wishing to volunteer as either a firefighter or in a support role can visit www.brazoscountyesd1.org, hover over “About Us”, and click on “SOUTH BRAZOS CO FD” to learn more about the department and find an application link. Visitors to the site can also utilize the “Contact Us” feature to request more information, and no previous training is required to volunteer in any capacity.

Brazos County ESD 1 is a taxpayer-funded political subdivision of the State of Texas, which was created via referendum vote in 2002, and is charged with ensuring adequate funding for local fire, EMS and rescue services. The area served by Brazos County ESD 1 extends from the south city limits of College Station to the south, east, and west county lines on the southern end of Brazos County. The establishment of an ESD may result in a better Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating within the ESD service area, and lower insurance premiums for businesses and homeowners.

The approved tax rate for Brazos County ESD 1’s 2022-2023 budget year is $0.02398 per $100 of valuation on real property.

Click HERE for current budget information for Brazos County ESD 1 from the BCESD 1 2023 Tax Rate calculation sheet.

More information on South Brazos County ESD 1 Fire Department can be located at www.brazoscountyesd1.org.