New Endowment Fund Is Created To Assist Bryan ISD’s Career And Technical Education Center

There is a new endowment to support the Bryan ISD career and technical education center.

Bryan city councilman Bobby Gutierrez brought up the new “cars for careers” 501c3 fundraiser involving four businesses during the council’s March 8 meeting.

Gutierrez says donated vehicles will be auctioned every 60 days.

The first auction generated $10,000 dollars for the CTE center.

Gutierrez also says matching funds have been contributed.

