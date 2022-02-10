Bryan’s Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association is hosting a Black History Month program that takes a different theme.

Association president Ray Arrington says the target audience of Saturday’s messages are towards what he says is a lost generation, with the goal of planting seeds with young people to become successful businesspeople.

Arrington says Saturday’s program will bring up the rise and fall of Black businesses in Bryan. Arrington said there were 25 to 30 Black owned businesses during the 1960’s.

Saturday’s event, which also includes vendors and the health district providing pandemic vaccinations, starts at 11 and continues through the afternoon at the Carver Event Center on West MLK in Bryan.

Click below for comments from Ray Arrington, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “New direction to be taken by speakers at Saturday's Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association Black History Month event” on Spreaker.