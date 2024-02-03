New Construction On And Near Wellborn Road In College Station Starts Monday

The TxDOT district office in Bryan announces another round of construction on and near Wellborn Road in College Station starts Monday (February 5).

This project involves lengthening the southbound left turn lane between Mortimer Drive and William D. Fitch Parkway.

There will also be adjustments to the median at Graham Road, which will remove the ability for northbound traffic on Wellborn to make a U-turn at Graham and will also restrict traffic on Graham from making a left turn to southbound Wellborn.

Weather permitting, this project will take two months to complete.

This is part of a $4.5 million dollar contract that will also lengthen the left turn lanes on Highway 47 at Leonard Road, the center turn lane on Highway 21 in Cooks Point, and the center turn lane on Highway 79 in Franklin. The TxDOT news release stated the rest of the work is expected to be completed around the end of 2024.