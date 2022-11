Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about approving a rezoning request across from Midtown Park, Leo Gonzalez’s election to the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees, the city golf course, progress at the Phillips Event Center, economic opportunities around RELLIS, the Bryan Fire Department, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

