New Bryan ISD School Board Leadership For The First Time In Five Years

The December 12th meeting of the Bryan ISD school board meeting was the first in five years with new board leadership.

The prior week, BISD board members returned from a 35 minute executive session where there was a unanimous vote in public without additional comment prior to the vote.

It was the final action for Mark McCall after five years as president.

The new BISD board president is Julie Harlin, who served more than three years as vice president.

The new vice president, Deidra Davis, has started her third year on the BISD board.

Continuing as board secretary is Felicia Benford.

