New Brazos County Extension Office Hosts Weekend Events

The new Brazos County Extension office is open and ready for visitors.

Dusty Tittle, Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, says the 9,800 square foot building has offices and meeting space for clubs.

This Friday, they are hosting an open house and a retirement reception for Tittle. When asked about the highlight of his career, Tittle talked about others who make an impact on the community.

“If I had to name one thing, it’s our 4-H volunteer base that is available here in Brazos County,” says Tittle.

Tittle says on Saturday, families are invited to a 4-H Club Fair.

“4-H is a great opportunity for parents to do things with their kid hands on. It’s amazing the conversations you can have about other things when you’re busy working on something else,” says Tittle.

Friday’s come and go event is from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday’s 4-H Club Fair is from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

