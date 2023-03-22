Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking took place Wednesday morning for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial.

City officials, county commissioners, veterans and the public were at Veterans Park for the official groundbreaking ceremony.

Treasurer Sherry Frisk says a plaza area will include a seven foot tall granite monument symbolic of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“This seven foot monument will be installed sometime a little later on. But within this springtime we will have a plaza, which is the first step in getting us to the reality of our vision,” says Frisk.

The memorial will also include recognition pedestals and engraved brick pavers, plaques from the Honor Guard Society of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and a wrought iron bench.

“We are so very excited and so appreciative because you have all been wonderful. We are still in our fundraising stage, so if anyone is interested in the bricks that are going to be around the plaza, I’m your girl,” says Frisk.

